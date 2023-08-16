Tata Motors reveals launch timeline of CURVV's EV, ICE versions

August 16, 2023

Tata CURVV will rival the Hyundai CRETA EV in India (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors will launch its CURVV range in Q1 FY24, with the EV version leading the way, followed by the ICE variant within a few months. The company aims to seize the first-mover advantage in the coupe SUV segment, as there is no launch date for its primary rival, CRETA EV, and the only other confirmed competitor, Elevate EV, is not expected until 2026.

Innovative design meets cutting-edge technology

Although the CURVV EV will carry a higher price tag than its ICE counterpart, it will boast exclusive features to justify the cost difference. Despite these variations, both versions will maintain a consistent design, quality, and space. The ICE CURVV will offer an attractive value-for-money proposition due to its significantly lower price in comparison to the EV model.

Its production will commence soon

Production for CURVV's EV and ICE versions will commence in the coming months. The price difference between the two models should be similar to that of the Nexon derivatives, with the entry-level petrol MT priced just under Rs. 8 lakh and the Nexon EV Prime starting at Rs. 16.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). This launch will surely make waves in the Indian automotive market.

