Fisker to adopt Tesla's NACS connector for its EVs

Auto

Fisker to adopt Tesla's NACS connector for its EVs

Written by Akash Pandey August 15, 2023 | 06:34 pm 2 min read

The agreement will cover all the existing and upcoming Fisker EVs (Photo credit: Tesla)

Fisker has announced its plans to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector for its EVs starting in 2025. By signing an agreement with Tesla, Fisker owners will gain access to over 12,000 charging stations across the US and Canada. This strategic move will provide Fisker customers with a wider range of charging options. The agreement covers all current and future vehicles.

The decision will boost compatibility and convenience

Fisker is planning to eventually update its vehicle engineering to include a built-in NACS inlet, allowing customers to use a NACS adapter to connect their vehicles to Tesla's superchargers. Meanwhile, a Combined Charging System (CCS) adapter will be provided to continue charging with the existing standard. Fisker's decision to adopt NACS connector highlights the growing trend of Tesla's charging connector becoming the industry standard.

Several leading automakers have embraced the NACS connector

Tesla made its proprietary charging connector available to other automakers last year. Since then, major automakers such as Ford, GM, Volvo, and Mercedes have agreed to adopt the NACS connector for their electric vehicles in North America. It's worth noting that Fisker's timeline for providing adapters is 2025, which is later than its competitors, who plan to offer adapters as early as next year.

Share this timeline