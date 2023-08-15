2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe revealed in spy shots



Hyundai's luxury division Genesis is set to introduce the updated GV80 Coupe next year. The car has now been spied on with less camouflage than usual, revealing a lot about its design features. As per the spy shots, there will be an updated front grille, large air intakes, quad exhaust tips, and two-tone wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

It may debut in four-seater variant with individual rear seats

The GV80 Coupe is rumored to be based on an upcoming facelift for the standard G80. It is expected to feature an expansive 27-inch curved OLED screen, seamlessly merging the instrument cluster and infotainment system. It remains uncertain whether the SUV will be available exclusively as a four-seater variant with individual rear seats or if it will also offer a three-passenger rear bench.

The production model will likely resemble the concept car

The GV80 Coupe could be powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. When the production version is unveiled in 2024, it will not include the Recaro driver's seat and roll cage as featured in the concept car, which was unveiled in April at New York Auto Show. However, the test car's prominent ducktail and roof-mounted spoiler closely resemble the concept vehicle.

