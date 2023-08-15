Hyundai Tucson receives Rs. 48,000 price hike in India

Written by Akash Pandey August 15, 2023 | 04:36 pm 1 min read

Both petrol and diesel powertrains have received a price revision (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has announced a price hike for its Tucson model in India. The flagship SUV is witnessing a revision of nearly Rs. 48,000. The petrol model sees an increase of up to Rs. 42,100, while the diesel model becomes costlier by up to Rs. 47,900. Hyundai has updated the engines to meet BS6 norms and that could be the reason behind the price hike.

Hyundai Tucson: Take a look at the highlights

The Hyundai Tucson is offered in two trims: Platinum and Signature. You can pick from five exterior color options. The Signature model also offers an attractive dual-tone shade option. The SUV gets LED headlamps integrated into the front grille, a uniquely positioned rear wiper, a panoramic roof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10-way electrically-adjustable driver seat.

Engines now meet BS6 Phase 2 emission criteria

The Hyundai Tucson's engines have been upgraded to meet BS6 Phase 2 emission standards. The petrol variant now produces 154hp/192Nm, while the diesel version generates an impressive 184hp/416Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed automatic gearbox for the petrol model and an eight-speed automatic for the diesel variant. Additionally, the all-wheel-drive configuration is exclusively available with the diesel-spec model.

