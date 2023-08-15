Ola S1 Pro (2nd-gen) launched at Rs. 1.47 lakh

Written by Akash Pandey August 15, 2023 | 01:19 pm 2 min read

The S1 Pro (Gen 2) adds two new colors to the lineup (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric has introduced several new products in the Indian market on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. The brand has forayed into the electric motorcycle segment with multiple products while also introducing its most affordable e-scooter to date in the form of the S1X. In addition, it has also rolled out the MoveOS 4 and refreshed the S1 Pro and S1 Air scooters.

S1 Pro (2nd-gen) has a range of 195km

While the updated S1 Pro retains the overall silhouette of the existing model, it packs a new-generation 11kW motor. The vehicle accelerates from 0-40km/h in 2.6 seconds and attains a top speed of 120km/h, making it the fastest scooter in India. It has a range of 195km courtesy of its 4kWh battery. The range now includes two new colors, taking the total to five.

S1 Air gets a new color variant

The S1 Air, introduced in India last month, has already received over 50,000 bookings. The scooter's portfolio now includes a new Neon color. It is based on the second-gen platform. The EV packs a 6kW motor and can go from 0-40km/h in 3.3 seconds. It attains a top speed of 90km/h and offers 151km of range per charge.

S1X and S1X+ are new additions to Ola's e-scooter line-up

The S1X and S1X+ offer multi-tone design. The S1X scooters pack a 6kW motor and can accelerate from 0-40km in 3.3 seconds. They have a top speed of 90km/h and offer a certified range of 151km on a single charge. The S1X is offered in two battery variants—2kWh and 3kWh.

