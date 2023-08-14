Aston Martin DB12 Volante debuts as 671hp convertible

Written by Akash Pandey August 14, 2023 | 07:19 pm 2 min read

The DB12 Volante will enter production in Q3 and first deliveries will commence in Q4 of this year (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

British car manufacturer Aston Martin has introduced the DB12 Volante, a convertible version of the DB12 model. The luxurious vehicle inherits the design of its coupe sibling. However, it removes the fixed metal top in favor of a unique fabric roof that features eight layers of insulation. The roof can be operated while the car is facing headwinds of up to 50km/h.

The vehicle sports 21-inch forged wheels

The DB12 Volante will be sold with a standard black roof. However, Aston Martin will offer customization options, including Red, Blue, Black/Silver roof colors, and bespoke touches from the Q division. For infotainment, the car packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. It rides on 21-inch forged wheels with 400mm front and 360mm rear disc brakes.

The high-performance car can hit 325km/h

Under the hood, the DB12 Volante is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, paired with a rear-mounted eight-speed automatic transmission working alongside a torque converter, an electronic rear limited-slip differential, and a carbon fiber prop shaft. The mill produces 671hp of power and 800Nm torque. The car can attain a top speed of 325km/h and is capable of reaching 100km/h in 3.7 seconds.

