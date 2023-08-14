2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to launch on September 1

Auto

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to launch on September 1

Written by Akash Pandey August 14, 2023 | 06:27 pm 1 min read

The updated Bullet 350 will have disc brakes on both wheels, with dual-channel ABS. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

The iconic Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is gearing up for a major revamp, with the most significant update being its transition to the J-platform. This change introduces a smoother 349cc engine, replacing the older 346cc UCE motor that has been in use since 2010. The new engine is expected to deliver around 20hp/27Nm, which is on par with other J-platform models.

Some distinguishing features will set it apart

The updated Bullet 350 will share many components with the Classic 350, like engine and chassis. However, it will boast unique design elements. Distinguishing features include a single-piece seat, a different tail lamp, a rectangular battery box, and the removal of the hood over the headlight. Meanwhile, it'll continue to showcase its traditional hand-painted pinstripes on the fuel tank/side panels, preserving the iconic look.

A price increase is expected

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is anticipated to be positioned between the Hunter 350 and Classic 350 in terms of pricing. The price will be revealed on September 1. We expect it to cost somewhere around Rs. 1.8 lakh. More details about its specifications and features will be disclosed at the launch event itself.

Share this timeline