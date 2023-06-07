Auto

Expected features of Royal Enfield Classic 350 bobber

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 07, 2023

Royal Enfield Classic 350 bobber will get dual-channel ABS. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield had earlier revealed its plan to launch as many as four new bikes in India by the end of 2023. After unveiling the Super Meteor 650 in January, the Chennai-based bikemaker seems to be gearing up to introduce a bobber-styled version of its best-selling offering, the Classic 350. To recall, a near-production-ready mule of the upcoming motorcycle was spotted doing test runs.

After witnessing the success of the J-series platform with the Classic 350 in India, Royal Enfield has now decided to introduce an all-new model based on its highest-selling offering.

The upcoming motorcycle will likely incorporate design elements from the bobber body style, all while retaining the signature fuel tank design and retro-inspired headlamp unit from the former.

The bobber will sport a rider-only saddle and white-walled tires

To accentuate the retro appeal, the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 bobber will sit on a twin downtube frame based on the J-series platform. The motorcycle will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp unit, a raised handlebar with chromed mirrors, a rider-only saddle, a large rear fender, and a blacked-out exhaust. The bike will ride on wire-spoked wheels with white-walled tires.

It will be equipped with dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 bobber will likely come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to improve the overall braking performance. The suspension duties on the retro motorcycle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

It will be offered with the same 349cc J-series engine

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 bobber will draw power from the same 349cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine from the Classic 350. The motor will generate 20hp of power and 28Nm of peak torque. The mill would likely be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

How much will the Royal Enfield Classic 350 bobber cost?

We expect the Classic 350 bobber to sit between the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 in the company's portfolio. Once launched, the retro-inspired motorcycle will likely carry a starting price tag of about Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom). The bikemaker is planning to undercut the most affordable bobber in the sub-500cc segment, the Jawa 42 Bobber by a big margin with its new bike.