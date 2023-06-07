Auto

Honda working on Elevate SUV's EV version: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 07, 2023, 06:12 pm 2 min read

Honda Elevate-based EV will likely ride on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

After launching the much-hyped Elevate, Honda is now planning to introduce an all-electric version of the SUV in India within a span of three years. Considering the low sales figures of the City e:HEV, the Japanese marque is planning to skip its strong hybrid version in favor of a BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) model based on the rugged-looking four-wheeler. What can we expect?

Why does this story matter?

Sustainable mobility solutions have become a top priority for the automotive industry.

While Honda was one of the early adopters of electric vehicles, with the EV Plus model in 1997, the automaker choose to go down the strong hybrid route due to the lack of sales of pure EVs.

Now, with a rise in demand, the carmaker is planning a re-entry into the segment.

The EV will likely feature a large closed grille

The upcoming Honda Elevate EV is expected to remain largely identical to the ICE-powered version. The e-SUV will feature a clamshell bonnet, a large closed-off grille, LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, skid plates, roof rails, door-mounted ORVMs, black pillars, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and a shark-fin antenna will be available at the rear end.

It will retain the dual-tone cabin of its ICE-powered sibling

Honda Elevate EV will likely retain the spacious five-seater dual-tone cabin of its ICE-powered sibling. The car will get an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety should be handled by the "Honda Sensing" ADAS suite.

It will be offered with a powerful electric motor

The technical details of the Honda EV are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the Elevate-based e-SUV to be backed by a powerful electric motor, that would likely be paired with a large battery pack for an overall long driving range.

When will the Honda Elevate-based EV debut?

Takuya Tsumura, president and CEO of Honda Cars India said, "We are concentrating on the BEV, which is based on Elevate." While the automaker is yet to disclose the details regarding the launch of the upcoming Elevate-based EV, it is planning to introduce the car within the next three years. Once launched, it will open a new chapter for the carmaker.