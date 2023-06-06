Auto

Honda Elevate debuts with 120hp engine and ADAS safety features

Honda Elevate debuts with 120hp engine and ADAS safety features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 06, 2023, 02:38 pm 3 min read

Bookings for Honda Elevate will start in July (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has finally unveiled its Elevate mid-size SUV in India. Its bookings will commence in July and will be launched this festive season. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish appearance and a spacious cabin loaded with tech-based facilities. Under the hood, it is offered with a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine borrowed from the City sedan available here.

Why does this story matter?

The mid-size SUV segment in India is rapidly growing, and Honda wants a piece of it. The new Elevate model will aid it in achieving its goal.

The car sits on the same platform as the Amaze compact sedan, and shall also be sold internationally too.

Here, the four-wheeler will go against rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The car has roof rails and alloy rims

Honda Elevate sports a large black grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a flat bonnet with curved edges, and a bumper-mounted wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, door-mounted ORVMs, black pillars, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around taillamps (a combination of bulb and LED units), a raked windscreen, and a window wiper, grace the rear end.

What about its dimensions?

The Honda Elevate mid-size SUV has a length of 4,312mm, a wheelbase of 2,650mm, a width of 1,790mm, and a height of 1,650mm which is almost similar to CRETA's figures. The four-wheeler offers a ground clearance of 220mm, which is higher than the CRETA which stands at 190mm off the ground. The car also delivers a boot space of 458 liters.

It runs on a 1.5-liter engine

Honda Elevate is backed by a 1.5-liter, DOHC, i-VTEC petrol engine that makes 120hp of power and 145Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

A sunroof and multiple airbags are available inside

The Honda Elevate offers a spacious five-seater cabin with a single-pane sunroof, auto climate control, cruise control, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a Honda Sensing ADAS suite ensure the safety of the passengers.

Honda Elevate: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Honda Elevate in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).