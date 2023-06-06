Honda Elevate debuts with 120hp engine and ADAS safety features
Japanese automaker Honda has finally unveiled its Elevate mid-size SUV in India. Its bookings will commence in July and will be launched this festive season. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish appearance and a spacious cabin loaded with tech-based facilities. Under the hood, it is offered with a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine borrowed from the City sedan available here.
Why does this story matter?
- The mid-size SUV segment in India is rapidly growing, and Honda wants a piece of it. The new Elevate model will aid it in achieving its goal.
- The car sits on the same platform as the Amaze compact sedan, and shall also be sold internationally too.
- Here, the four-wheeler will go against rivals such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
The car has roof rails and alloy rims
Honda Elevate sports a large black grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a flat bonnet with curved edges, and a bumper-mounted wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, door-mounted ORVMs, black pillars, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around taillamps (a combination of bulb and LED units), a raked windscreen, and a window wiper, grace the rear end.
What about its dimensions?
The Honda Elevate mid-size SUV has a length of 4,312mm, a wheelbase of 2,650mm, a width of 1,790mm, and a height of 1,650mm which is almost similar to CRETA's figures. The four-wheeler offers a ground clearance of 220mm, which is higher than the CRETA which stands at 190mm off the ground. The car also delivers a boot space of 458 liters.
It runs on a 1.5-liter engine
Honda Elevate is backed by a 1.5-liter, DOHC, i-VTEC petrol engine that makes 120hp of power and 145Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties.
A sunroof and multiple airbags are available inside
The Honda Elevate offers a spacious five-seater cabin with a single-pane sunroof, auto climate control, cruise control, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a Honda Sensing ADAS suite ensure the safety of the passengers.
Honda Elevate: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Honda Elevate in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).