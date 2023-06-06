Auto

Is Honda Elevate better than Hyundai CRETA

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 06, 2023, 03:30 pm 3 min read

Both cars come with a sunroof

Japanese carmaker Honda has unveiled the all-new Elevate model in India. Its bookings will start this July. The four-wheeler has an imposing appearance, a spacious cabin with ADAS facilities, and a 1.5-liter, DOHC, i-VTEC petrol engine that generates 120hp of power. In our market, the car rivals Hyundai's mid-size CRETA SUV. However, which one is a better choice? Let us find out.

Honda Elevate is more pleasing to the eye

Honda Elevate has a flat bonnet, a large black grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs connected by a chrome bar, skid plates, roof rails, door-mounted ORVMs, wrap-around taillamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Hyundai CRETA sports a muscular hood, a huge grille, split-style LED headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, LED taillamps, and 17-inch alloy rims. It also gets front and rear skid plates.

Honda Elevate has overall bigger dimensions

Honda Elevate has a length of 4,312mm, a width of 1,790mm, a height of 1,650mm, and a wheelbase of 2,650mm. Hyundai CRETA is 4,300mm long, 1,790mm wide, 1,635mm tall, and offers a wheelbase of 2,610mm.

From sunroof to ventilated seats

Honda Elevate gets a black and beige-colored five-seater cabin with premium seats, a large center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, silver accents on the dashboard, and a three-spoke steering wheel. The Hyundai CRETA offers a cabin with five seats, a blacked-out dashboard, leather upholstery, and a two-spoke steering wheel. Both cars are available with a sunroof.

What about technology?

Honda Elevate comes with ambient lighting, cruise control, auto climate control, USB chargers, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a rear-view camera, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and a Honda Sensing ADAS suite. The CRETA gets cruise control, auto climate control, an air purifier, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and traction control. It misses out on ADAS.

The CRETA gets more engine options

Honda Elevate runs on a 1.5-liter, DOHC, i-VTEC petrol engine that makes 120hp/145Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Hyundai CRETA is fueled by a 138.12hp/242Nm, 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill; a 113hp/144Nm, 1.5-liter petrol motor; and a 1.5-liter diesel unit that generates 114hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an iVT gearbox.

Which one is a better choice?

In India, the Honda Elevate is expected to cost around Rs. 12-17 lakh, while the Hyundai CRETA falls in the price bracket of Rs. 10.87-19.2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both cars are almost evenly matched. However, our vote goes in favor of Elevate for its better looks, larger dimensions, and ADAS safety suite, which its rival misses out on.