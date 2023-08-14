Mahindra Thar.e electric SUV to be unveiled on August 15

Written by Akash Pandey August 14, 2023

Thar.e is initially set to debut as a concept electric SUV

Mahindra is set to unveil Thar.e, an electric version of its Thar SUV on August 15 at a grand event in Cape Town, South Africa. The model is part of the company's electric vehicle offensive and aims to be the first made-in-India electric off-roader SUV. The Thar.e might retain the robust driving characteristics of the standard model while boasting zero-emission capabilities.

Take a look at the official teaser

The design language will mostly remain intact

Although details about Thar.e are limited, it's speculated that the vehicle may be based on either a repurposed existing Thar platform or an all-new dedicated electric skateboard platform. A teaser video reveals rectangular LED headlamps surrounded by four LED brackets. The rear tail lamp design appears to be consistent with the current Thar model, suggesting that the overall design language will remain mostly intact.

Thar.e could be a game changer for Mahindra

Last year, Mahindra unveiled several electric vehicle concepts and introduced the 'INGLO EV platform,' which will serve as the foundation for five all-electric models by 2026. Currently, the automaker offers only XUV400 as an electric option, which is a revamped version of the XUV300. The Thar.e has the potential to be a game-changer for the company as it pursues its all-electric ambitions.

