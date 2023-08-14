Maruti Suzuki emerges as top SUV seller in July

Written by Akash Pandey August 14, 2023 | 03:09 pm 1 min read

Maruti Suzuki Brezza led the pack by selling 16,453 units (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has become India's leading SUV seller, outperforming competitors like Mahindra, Hyundai, and Tata Motors. In July 2023, the company sold an impressive 46,510 SUVs, securing a 25% market share. This remarkable achievement can be attributed to Maruti Suzuki's strategic introduction of Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, and Fronx models, which have significantly bolstered the company's presence in the SUV segment.

Brezza and Fronx were the highest-selling models for Maruti Suzuki

With surging popularity, SUVs claimed a 50% market share in India last month. Among Maruti Suzuki's top-selling SUVs were the Brezza (16,453 units) and Fronx (13,220 units). In comparison, Mahindra's leading sales came from the Scorpio-N (10,522 units). Hyundai Creta found 14,062 new customers in July 2023. The Nexon and Punch bagged the highest sales in Tata's range, selling 12,349 and 12,019 units, respectively.

Factors behind Maruti Suzuki's impressive performance

The shift in consumer preferences underscores the growing demand for larger vehicles in India. Maruti Suzuki's ability to adapt and cater to diverse customer preferences has been instrumental in its dominance of the SUV market. As a result, the automaker has successfully evolved from being the largest small-car maker to the largest SUV maker in India.

