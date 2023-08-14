New Wuling Almaz RS is the India-bound MG Hector (facelift)

Auto

New Wuling Almaz RS is the India-bound MG Hector (facelift)

Written by Akash Pandey August 14, 2023 | 01:35 pm 2 min read

The new Almaz RS comes in a 7-passenger configuration (Photo credit: AutonetMagz)

Wuling has unveiled the updated Almaz RS at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), showcasing the SUV's exterior and interior features. All the refinements are expected to be incorporated into the MG Hector (facelift) in India next year. The refreshed Almaz RS comes with two powertrain options: a 2.0-liter engine paired with a 174hp electric motor and another 1.5-liter turbo unit.

Here are the performance metrics of the two powertrains

The 2.0-liter hybrid setup of the updated Almaz RS is equipped with a dedicated hybrid transmission. The powertrain churns out 123hp of maximum power and 169Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-liter turbo unit is mated to a smooth CVT gearbox. It produces 140hp of peak power and 250Nm of maximum torque.

The SUV has a panoramic sunroof as well

The new Almaz RS features a sleek, glossy-black front bumper and grille, an eye-catching studded grille design, and new 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it has a carbon black theme, soft-touch material on the dashboard, a tilt and telescope-adjustable steering wheel, synthetic leather seats, customizable multicolor ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. The rear door gets a Wulling letter emblem replacing the earlier logo.

It includes multiple safety features

The updated Almaz RS offers a range of advanced ADAS features for passengers' safety. It provides automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, high beam assist, collision mitigation system, safe distance warning, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and bend cruise assistance. The SUV also offers support for voice commands.

Share this timeline