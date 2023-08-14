Honda reveals all-electric SUV concept with ADAS features

Written by Akash Pandey August 14, 2023 | 12:43 pm 2 min read

The SUV e: Prototype is one of the upcoming electric SUVs from Honda

Honda has unveiled its fully electric SUV concept, the Honda SUV e: Prototype, at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). Initially showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show, this futuristic vehicle is a key component of Honda's global EV strategy. The automaker has set an ambitious goal to launch five electric cars by 2030, including an electric version of the Elevate SUV.

Honda SUV e: Prototype: Take a look at the highlights

The Honda SUV e: Prototype features a sleek and futuristic design. It is equipped with technologies such as an Advanced Touch Screen, TFT multi-information display, voice recognition, and the latest generation of Honda Connect. It also includes Honda Sensing ADAS safety features. The SUV's state-of-the-art battery technology is said to deliver exceptional performance and range. However, exact specifications are yet to be disclosed.

Honda looks forward to greener future with SUV e: Prototype

The Honda SUV e: Prototype is designed to cater to the needs of EV consumers. It combines eco-friendly electric technology with the performance of an SUV, to offer a good driving experience while also making a positive impact on the environment. This concept car may not enter production anytime soon but some of its design elements and technologies will be seen on other cars.

