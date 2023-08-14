This Toyota Fortuner can run on 100% bioethanol

Written by Akash Pandey August 14, 2023 | 11:25 am 1 min read

Fortuner Flexy Fuel is by far the most eco-friendly version of Fortuner (Photo credit: Rushlane)

Toyota has unveiled Fortuner Flexy Fuel as an eco-friendly version of its popular SUV at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The prototype uses E-100 fuel, which consists of 100% bioethanol, making it the most environmentally friendly Fortuner to date. To ready this car, Toyota's engineers re-engineered the existing 2TR FE 2.7L petrol engine and fuel system components, ensuring compatibility with pure ethanol.

Toyota is focused on sustainable mobility

The Fortuner Flexy Fuel highlights the potential for E-100 fuel to be integrated into ladder-frame SUVs. With this groundbreaking prototype, Toyota continues to push the boundaries of eco-friendly vehicle technology, paving the way for a more sustainable automotive future.

More eco-friendly prototypes were shown besides Fortuner

In addition to the Fortuner Flexy Fuel, Toyota showcased other green vehicles at GIIAS, like the E-100 bioethanol-compatible Corolla Cross and Hydrogen-powered Corolla Cross H2 concept. The latter is particularly noteworthy as it demonstrates Toyota's progress in incorporating hydrogen technology into family hatchbacks. The Corolla Cross H2 concept utilizes a hydrogen powertrain from the Mirai and a 1.6L 3-cylinder engine from the GR Corolla.

