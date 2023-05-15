Auto

2023 KTM 390 Adventure debuts with cosmetic and mechanical tweaks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 15, 2023, 02:48 pm 2 min read

2023 KTM 390 Adventure gets an adjustable suspension setup (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian automaker KTM has finally launched its 2023 390 Adventure motorbike in India. The new model is offered in a Rally Orange paintwork and comes with spoked wheels as well as an adjustable suspension setup. It gets several electronic riding aids and draws fuel from a 373.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out 43hp of power. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

After the 390 Adventure V and 390 Adventure X, KTM has introduced the 2023 iteration of the standard 390 Adventure model on our shores.

The updated two-wheeler's stylish appearance and comfortable riding will surely endear it to buyers in our market.

Here, the motorbike takes on rivals such as the BMW G 310 GS and Benelli TRK 251.

The motorcycle sports a flyscreen and stepped-up seat

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure sits on a steel trellis frame and has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a side-mounted exhaust, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and a flyscreen. It packs an all-LED setup for lighting and a 5.0-inch color TFT instrument cluster. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels with black anodized aluminum rims.

It runs on a 43hp, 373cc engine

The new KTM 390 Adventure is fueled by a 373.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that puts out 43hp of power and 37Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox along with a quick-shifter.

There are disc brakes on both ends

In terms of safety equipment, the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS and ride-by-wire throttle. It also gets riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by WP APEX inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Pricing

In India, the 2023 version of the KTM 390 Adventure carries a price tag of Rs. 3.6 lakh. This is slightly higher than the outgoing model priced at Rs. 3.37 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).