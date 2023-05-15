Auto

MG Comet EV's bookings open: Which variant should you choose

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 15, 2023, 01:16 pm 2 min read

MG Comet EV is offered in 3 trims (Photo credit: MG Motor)

British automaker MG Motor has started accepting bookings for the Comet EV in India. Its introductory prices are only meant for the first 5,000 reservations. The car has an eye-catching design, a tech-loaded cabin, and delivers a claimed range of 230km. It is offered in three trims: Pace, Play, and Plush. However, which one is right for you? Let us find out.

MG Motor is a global name in electric mobility but its efforts in India have not yielded much success. The company hopes to change that with the Comet EV.

The car's quirky appearance, long list of features, and decent range make it a perfect city roundabout.

It will surely give a tough fight to the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

Pace is the entry-level trim

The Pace variant of MG Comet EV has halogen headlights, ORVMs with LED turn indicators, an illuminated MG logo at the front, and 12-inch steel wheels with covers. It gets a Starlight Black-colored cabin with two speakers, three USB ports, a digital instrument cluster, manual AC, dual front airbags, ABS, and EBD. The model runs on an electric powertrain that puts out 41.4hp/110Nm.

Play serves as the mid-spec model

The Play trim comes with LED headlights and taillamps, 12-inch steel rims with covers, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and full-width front and rear connecting lights. A Space Gray-colored cabin with a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with support for i-SMART connected car features, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and dual front airbags is available. There is no change to the powertrain.

Plush is the range-topping trim

In addition to the features on the Pace and Play models, the Plush trim is offered with an Intelligent Key, a smart start system, tilt steering, an auto-up facility for the driver window, and a reverse parking camera. The model draws power from the same 41.4hp/110Nm electric powertrain and promises a range of 230km on a single charge.

Which one should you pick?

In India, the MG Comet EV's Pace model costs Rs. 7.98 lakh, the Play variant is priced at Rs. 9.28 lakh, and the Plush version sports a price figure of Rs. 9.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, introductory). In our opinion, the mid-spec Play variant is the right one for you. It is mostly identical to the Plush but costs much less.