Ather 450S vs Ola S1 Air: Which EV is better

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 13, 2023 | 05:58 pm 3 min read

Both scooter feature an all-LED lighting setup

Ather Energy has introduced three new electric scooters in India, including their most affordable offering, the 450S. It carries a price tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The new e-scooter aims to snatch the champion's crown from the Ola S1 Air, which currently dominates the electric two-wheeler segment. Between these two, which one offers better value for money? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Ather Energy is touted by many as the first EV maker to bring performance-oriented electric scooters to the Indian market. It has a cult-like fan following. Ola Electric, however, has dominated the e-scooter segment due to its scale of operations and relatively affordable S1 Air model. With the arrival of the 450S from Ather Energy, we expect the competition to heat up soon.

Ather 450S has a sporty and angular design

Ather 450S flaunts an angular body with an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flush-fitted side stand, sleek LED taillamp, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch "DeepView" LCD display. Ola S1 Air features a dual-pod LED headlight, a flat footboard with a rubberized mat, a slim LED taillamp, black cladding on the lower body, 12-inch steel wheels, and a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster.

Ather 450S comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of rider safety, the Ather 450S comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, telescopic front forks, and an adjustable mono-shock unit. In comparison, the Ola S1 Air gets drum brakes on both wheels, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. To ensure better ride and handling characteristics, both electric scooters feature a Combined Braking System (CBS).

The S1 Air promises a slightly better range

The Ather 450S draws power from a 5.4kW mid-mounted electric motor that is linked to a 2.9kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 115km on a single charge. Powering the Ola S1 Air is a 4.5kW hub-mounted electric motor that is paired with a 3kWh battery pack. It delivers a claimed range of up to 125km per charge.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Ather 450S can be yours at Rs. 1.3 lakh. On the other hand, the Ola S1 Air will set you back by Rs. 1.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both e-scooters are evenly matched in terms of performance and range. If the price difference of Rs. 10,000 is not a deal breaker, get the Ather 450S for its superior suspension and braking.

