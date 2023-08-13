How range-topping Mahindra XUV400 fares against Hyundai KONA's base model

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 13, 2023 | 05:07 pm 3 min read

Both e-SUVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

Mahindra has introduced a new range-topping EL variant for the XUV400 in India. The model is priced at Rs. 19.19 lakh and gets features such as ESP, hill hold, TPMS, and cruise control. At that price point, the mid-size all-electric SUV rivals the Hyundai KONA Electric on our shores. Which one makes more sense, the South Korean fighter or the homegrown hero?

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai introduced the KONA Electric in India in 2019. It was the country's first-ever fully-electric SUV that offered a premium cabin and a long range. However, the EV segment has since grown bigger with capable offerings such as the Tata Nexon EV range and the MG ZS EV. Now, the homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra has also joined the list with the XUV400.

Mahindra XUV400 looks appealing with its butch SUV design

Mahindra XUV400 features a closed-off grille with copper-finished inserts and the 'Twin Peaks' logo, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, flared wheel arches, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Hyundai KONA Electric sports a closed grille with an integrated charging port, bumper-mounted narrow LED headlights, split-type DRLs, skid plates, wheel arches with black-colored cladding, sleek LED taillights, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Both EVs feature ambient lighting and a wireless charger

Mahindra XUV400 features a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, six airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera. Hyundai KONA Electric has a spacious cabin with an all-black interior theme, leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, six airbags, and ESP.

Both SUVs are on par in terms of performance

Mahindra XUV400 is backed by a single electric motor that is paired with a 39.4kWh battery pack. The setup develops 150hp/340Nm. Hyundai KONA Electric is powered by an electric motor that is linked to a 39.2kWh battery. The powertrain generates 134hp/395Nm. The former delivers a range of up to 456km per charge, while the latter promises a range of 452km on a single charge.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Mahindra XUV400's range-topping EL trim can be yours for Rs. 19.19 lakh. In comparison, the Hyundai KONA Electric's base Premium model will set you back by Rs. 23.84 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the XUV400 makes more sense on our shores, with its aggressive design, feature-rich cabin, and competitive pricing.

