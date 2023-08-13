MG Motor offers cheaper charging for ZS EV owners

Auto

MG Motor offers cheaper charging for ZS EV owners

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 13, 2023 | 02:28 pm 2 min read

MG ZS EV comes equipped with ADAS functions (Photo credit: MG Motor)

If you own the ZS EV, here's a piece of good news for you. MG Motor has partnered with Vadodara-based EV charging infrastructure provider, Charge Zone to provide discounts on charging costs. The B2B service provider will offer 15% off on charging for existing ZS EV owners at its public charging stations. This discount is valid till November 30 this year.

Charge Zone is planning one million charging points by 2030

Charge Zone is one of the leading infrastructure providers for unmanned Grid-to-Vehicle (G2V) EV charging network in India. Its setup uses in-house developed cloud-based software to fully automate public charging stations across the country. The homegrown service provider is planning to expand its network with over one million charging points on our shores by 2030 to further strengthen the EV sector.

Here's a look at the MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV features a sculpted bonnet, swept-back LED headlights, eyebrow-shaped DRLs, a closed front grille with an integrated charging port, LED taillamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it has premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, connected car functions, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel. With an electric motor and a 50.3kWh battery pack, the EV promises a range of up to 461km.

Share this timeline