2023 Hero Karizma: Know launch date, expected features, and price

Auto

2023 Hero Karizma: Know launch date, expected features, and price

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 13, 2023 | 01:13 pm 2 min read

Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be equipped with dual-channel ABS for rider safety

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has teased the launch of the new-generation Karizma XMR 210 model on Instagram, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. To recall, he has been the brand ambassador for Karizma since 2003. Set to debut on August 29, the upcoming model will compete in the sub-250cc category, much like its legendary predecessor. Here's what we can expect from the sporty motorcycle.

Take a look at Roshan's post

Instagram post A post shared by hrithikroshan on August 13, 2023 at 12:14 pm IST

It will feature sharp-looking body panels and dual-channel ABS

The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 will have a fresh design with sharp-looking body panels. It will get sporty decals, a dual-tone color scheme, a sleek tail section, raised handlebar, and all-LED equipment for the headlight, tail light, and turn indicators. The bike will also sport a muscular fuel tank, a tall windshield, a fully-digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, and designer alloy wheels.

It will draw power from a 210cc, single-cylinder engine

Powering the Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be an all-new 210cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that will churn out around 25hp of maximum power and 30Nm of peak torque. In terms of rider safety, the sporty motorcycle is likely to feature disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, a telescopic fork at the front, and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear.

How much will the new Hero Karizma XMR 210 cost?

Hero MotoCorp will be disclosing the pricing and availability details of the new Karizma XMR 210 at its launch event scheduled on August 29. We expect the all-new model to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Share this timeline