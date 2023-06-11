Auto

Should you buy Hero Passion Plus or Bajaj Platina 100

Should you buy Hero Passion Plus or Bajaj Platina 100

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 11, 2023 | 11:03 am 3 min read

Both bikes roll on designer alloy wheels

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the MY-2023 Passion Plus in India. While the official launch is yet to happen, the bikemaker has added the details of the bike on its website. The updated two-wheeler rivals the Bajaj Platina 100 in the entry-level commuter segment for the champion's crown. Which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2003 as the successor to the Hero Honda Passion, the Passion Plus featured refreshed graphics and colors. It was facelifted in 2007 with alloy wheels and an all-black engine. However, the homegrown automaker decided to pull the plug on the commuter offering in 2020 with the onset of BS6 emission norms. Now, the bike is making a comeback in an updated avatar.

Hero Passion Plus looks more pleasing to the eye

Hero Passion Plus retains the overall design of the pre-facelift model and features a muscular fuel tank, a semi-faired headlamp unit, a flat-type seat, a wide handlebar, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Bajaj Platina 100 sports a sculpted fuel tank with quirky graphics, a raised handlebar, a halogen headlight, a single-piece seat, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Both bikes ride on alloy wheels.

Bajaj Platina 100 has better ground clearance

Hero Passion Plus has a seat height of 790mm, a ground clearance of 168mm, and a kerb weight of 115kg. The Bajaj Platina 100 has a saddle height of 807mm, a ground clearance of 200mm, and tips the scales at 117kg.

Both bikes are equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

For the safety of the rider, both the Hero Passion Plus and Bajaj Platina 100 are equipped with drum brakes on both wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. Suspension duties on both commuter motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorber units at the rear end.

Both are on par in terms of performance

Powering the Hero Passion Plus is the same iconic 97.2cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, boxer-type engine from the Splendor Plus model. The mill develops 7.9hp of maximum power and 8.05Nm of peak torque. Bajaj Platina 100 is offered with a 102cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder DTS-i motor that produces a maximum power of 7.8hp and a peak torque of 8.3Nm. Both bikes get a 4-speed gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Bajaj Platina 100 can be yours at Rs. 67,808, while we expect the Hero Passion Plus to carry a premium over its sibling, the Splendor Plus, which costs Rs. 72,076 (all prices, ex-showroom). The Platina 100 seems more affordable. However, our vote goes in favor of Passion Plus for its accessible saddle height, modern design, and reliable engine.

Share this timeline