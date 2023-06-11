Auto

Ola S1 Air battery variants re-jigged: Check top alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 11, 2023, 03:14 am 3 min read

Ola S1 Air rolls on 12-inch steel wheels (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Bengaluru-based Ola Electric has re-jigged the variants of the S1 Air in India. The scooter is now available only with a 3kWh battery pack. The company claims that the customers preferred the 3kWh trim over the 2kWh and 4kWh options. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in July. If you don't want to wait, here are some top alternatives to the vehicle.

Firstly, a look at the Ola S1 Air

Ola S1 Air now carries a price tag of Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV sports an indicator-mounted front apron, dual-pod LED headlight, a flat footboard, and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster. For safety, it gets drum brakes on both wheels, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock-absorber units. It draws power from a hub-mounted electric motor with a 3kWh battery pack (125km range).

Hop Leo: Price starts at Rs. 81,999

Hop Leo flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, a grab rail, an LED taillamp, alloy wheels, and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. For rider safety, it gets a front disc brake, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is fueled by a 2.5kW hub-mounted electric motor with a 2.4kWh battery pack (120km range).

Bajaj Chetak: Price begins at Rs. 1.22 lakh

Bajaj Chetak features an indicator-mounted front apron, an oval-shaped LED headlight, a wide handlebar, body-colored mirrors, and vertically-oriented split-type taillamps. For the safety of the rider, it has a disc brake on the front wheel, a combined braking system, a single-sided front fork, and a mono-shock rear unit. It runs on a 3.8kW electric motor linked to a 3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack (90km range).

Hero VIDA V1: Price starts at Rs. 1.28 lakh

Hero VIDA V1 has an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats with 26-liter under-seat storage, a sleek LED taillight, and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster. To ensure rider safety, it gets telescopic front forks, a mono-shock rear unit, and disc brakes on both wheels. It is powered by a hub-mounted electric motor linked to a 3.44kWh removable battery pack (143km range).

Ather 450S: Costs Rs. 1.3 lakh

Ather 450S has a sleek LED headlight, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a 7.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity, a flat footboard, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. Disc brakes on both wheels, telescopic front forks, and a mono-shock rear unit ensure the rider's safety. The EV is backed by an electric motor with a 3kWh battery pack (115km range).

