Can Honda Dio H-Smart defeat Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 11, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both scooters are equipped with engine start/stop system

Honda has introduced the H-Smart version of the Dio in India with a price tag of Rs. 77,712 (ex-showroom). The scooter is now equipped with keyless ignition, along with an OBD-2-compliant 110cc engine. At that price point, it rivals the Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi. While the former features Honda's H-Smart technology, the latter gets a Smart Motor Generator for hybrid-assist. Which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

After introducing the H-Smart technology on Activa's 110cc and 125cc models, Honda has now introduced the advanced feature on the sporty Dio scooter. It allows the rider to lock/unlock the vehicle via the key fob as well as open the fuel cap or under-seat storage thanks to the multifunctional rotary knob. However, how does it fare against an established rival, the Yamaha RayZR 125?

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi has a more eye-catching appearance

Honda Dio H-Smart flaunts a headlight-mounted front apron, a wide handlebar, sporty graphics on the side panels, angular mirrors, a single-piece seat, blacked-out alloy wheels, and a digital instrument cluster. Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi features an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a tinted fly screen, a flat seat, a wide handlebar with knuckle guards, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, and designer 12-inch alloy wheels.

Yamaha RayZR 125 is a lighter scooter

Honda Dio has a seat height of 765mm, a ground clearance of 160mm, and a kerb weight of 105kg. The Yamaha RayZR 125 has a saddle height of 785mm, a ground clearance of 145mm, and tips the scales at 98kg.

Both are equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

For the safety of the rider, the Honda Dio has drum brakes on both wheels, while the Yamaha RayZR 125 gets a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. Both two-wheelers are equipped with Combined Braking System. Suspension duties on the duo are carried out by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

The RayZR packs a more powerful engine

Honda Dio is backed by the same 109.5cc, single-cylinder engine from the Activa 6G. The mill develops a maximum power of 7.6hp and a peak torque of 9Nm. Yamaha RayZR 125 draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder engine with a hybrid power assist facility. The motor generates 8hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 10.3Nm. Both scooters get a V-belt automatic gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Honda Dio H-Smart will set you back by Rs. 77,712, while the Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi ranges between Rs. 83,730 and Rs. 93,530 (all prices, ex-showroom). The Dio is the more affordable option of the two. However, our vote goes in favor of the RayZR 125 Fi for its aggressive design, less weight, and powerful engine with hybrid-assist technology.

