Is the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 better than Honda CBR650R

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 10, 2023, 05:35 pm 3 min read

Kawasaki has unveiled the 2024 iteration of the Ninja 650 for the global markets with a price tag ranging between $8,299 (approximately Rs. 6.84 lakh) and $8,899 (roughly Rs. 7.34 lakh) in the US. The updated supersport motorcycle is offered in three new color schemes. At that price point, it rivals the CBR650R from its rival Honda. Which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

Renowned for its beginner-friendly nature and reliable engine, the Ninja 650 is one of the best-selling models for Kawasaki across the globe. For MY-2024, the bikemaker updated the motorcycle with a smartphone connectivity function via the Rideology app, that displays notifications on the full-color TFT instrument panel. Now, rivals such as Honda CBR650R have caught up with the 650cc supersport champion.

Honda CBR650R looks more pleasing to the eye

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 sits on a high-tensile steel trellis frame and features dual-pod LED headlamp units, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, and a TFT instrument panel. The Honda CBR650R has an aggressive fully-faired design with dual LED headlights, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, and a TFT instrument cluster. Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Honda CBR650R offers a more accessible saddle height

Kawasaki Ninja 650 has a seat height of 790mm, a ground clearance of 130mm, and a kerb weight of 196kg. The Honda CBR650R has an accessible saddle height of 635mm, a ground clearance of 132mm, and tips the scales at 211kg.

Both bikes are equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control

For the safety of the rider, both the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Honda CBR650R come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, and ride-by-wire throttle. The former gets telescopic front forks, while the latter has inverted forks on the front side. Both supersport offerings feature a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The CBR650R packs a more powerful engine

Kawasaki Ninja 650 draws power from a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops a maximum power of 68hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 6,700rpm. Powering the Honda CBR650R is a 648.72cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that generates a maximum power of 86hp at 12,000rpm and a peak torque of 57.5Nm at 8,500rpm. Both mills are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Which one is a better choice?

In India, the Honda CBR650R can be yours at Rs. 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 costs $8,299 (around Rs. 6.84 lakh) for the non-ABS model and $8,899 (roughly Rs. 7.34 lakh) for the ABS trim in the US. In our opinion, the CBR650R makes more sense with its powerful inline-four engine, aggressive supersport design, and accessible saddle height.

