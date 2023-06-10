Auto

Upgrading from Royal Enfield Classic 350: Check best options

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 10, 2023, 02:55 pm 3 min read

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is backed by a 350cc J-series engine (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has always been known for its retro-inspired offerings. The Classic 350 is the Chennai-based bikemaker's highest-selling motorcycle in India. It is the most sought-after offering for retro-motorcycling enthusiasts. However, it becomes a challenge for owners when it comes to upgrading from the legendary two-wheeler. Here's our pick of the top retro-inspired alternatives to the Classic 350 under the Rs. 10 lakh mark.

First, let's take a look at Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 ranges between Rs. 1.93 lakh and Rs. 2.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlight, a rider-only saddle, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and wire-spoked wheels. For safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It runs on a 349cc, single-cylinder, J-series engine (20hp/28Nm).

Benelli Leoncino 500: Priced at Rs. 5.6 lakh

Benelli Leoncino 500 has a sculpted fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a "Lion of Pesaro" motif, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, an LED taillamp, and 17-inch alloy wheels. For rider safety, it features disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It draws power from a 500cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve, parallel-twin engine (47.6hp/46Nm).

Kawasaki Z650RS: Price starts at Rs. 6.92 lakh

Kawasaki Z650RS sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar, an underbelly exhaust, a singe-piece seat, a twin-pod instrument cluster, and 17-inch alloy wheels. For safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, 41mm telescopic front forks, and a horizontal back-link mono-shock unit at the rear end. The bike is fueled by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin mill (68hp/64Nm).

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Scrambler: Price begins at Rs. 6.99 lakh

Moto Morini's SEIEMMEZZO Scrambler features a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a sleek LED taillamp, and wire-spoked alloy wheels with tubeless tires. Rider's safety is ensured by disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine (55hp/54Nm).

Triumph Speed Twin 900: Price starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh

Triumph Speed Twin 900 flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp unit with black housing, circular mirrors, a wide handlebar, a large rear fender, dual exhausts, and 17-inch alloy wheels. For safety, it has disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is backed by a 900cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine (64hp/80Nm).

Ducati Scrambler 800: Price begins at Rs. 9.39 lakh

Ducati's Scrambler 800 has a sculpted fuel tank with a dual-tone paint scheme, a round LED headlamp with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, a flat single-piece seat, dual-barrel exhaust, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Safety is ensured by disc brakes, cornering ABS, Kayaba inverted front forks, and a Kayaba rear mono-shock unit. The bike is offered with an 803cc, air-cooled, L-twin engine (72hp/66Nm).

