2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V's debut soon: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 16, 2023, 06:09 pm 2 min read

2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V will get an OBD 2-compliant engine. Representative image (Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp will launch the 2023 version of its XPulse 200 4V motorcycle in India soon. The motorcycle will have a revised design, new paintwork, and an improved setup for the rider's safety. It will be backed by an OBD 2-compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 18.8hp of power. So, what to expect from the two-wheeler? Let us have a look.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V will offer better equipment and cosmetic changes in comparison to its predecessor, but there will be no mechanical upgrades.

The XPulse has been up for grabs in India since 2021, and its new version should find a lot of buyers.

Notably, it will be Hero MotoCorp's first bike with dual-channel ABS on our shores.

The bike will sport an LED headlight and tall windshield

The 2023 XPulse 200 4V will sport a taller windscreen, new switchgear and knuckle guards, a circular LED headlight with an H-shaped DRL, a single-piece seat, a prominent beak, and a high-mounted exhaust. The bike will pack a digital instrument cluster and ride on spoked rims wrapped in tubeless tires. Its dimensions and fuel storage capacity are yet to be disclosed.

It will run on a BS6 Stage 2-compliant 199.6cc engine

The new Hero XPulse 200 4V will draw power from a BS6 Stage 2-compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that makes 18.8hp of power and 17.35Nm of torque. The mill will be linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

It will get dual-channel ABS

For the rider's safety, the 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. Three ABS modes will be offered: Road, Off-road, and Rally. Suspension duties on the ADV will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing information of the 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the outgoing model priced at Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom).