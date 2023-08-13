Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: Mileage compared

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 13, 2023 | 12:08 pm 1 min read

Tata Altroz iCNG comes equipped with an electric sunroof (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors launched the Altroz iCNG in May this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in six variants. It features the automaker's dual-cylinder technology and is the only CNG-powered hatchback to get an electric sunroof. With its ARAI mileage revealed, how does it fare against the segment leader, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG? Let's find out.

Both hatchbacks are on par in terms of performance

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG runs on a 1.2-liter, inline-four, 'K-series' engine that generates 76.4hp of maximum power and 98.5Nm of peak torque. Powering the Tata Altroz iCNG is a 1.2-liter, 'Revotron,' inline-triple motor that churns out a maximum power of 76hp and a peak torque of 97Nm. Transmission duties on both hatchbacks are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Baleno S-CNG delivers better fuel efficiency

As per ARAI, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG has a fuel efficiency of 30.61km/kg. On the other hand, the Tata Altroz iCNG delivers a mileage of 26.2km/kg. While the latter losses the battle in efficiency, it has the advantage of a larger boot capacity.

