Mahindra XUV300 becomes costlier in India by Rs. 67,000

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 13, 2023 | 11:21 am 1 min read

Mahindra XUV300 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has announced a massive price hike for its compact SUV, the XUV300. The diesel variants are getting the most significant increase of up to Rs. 67,000. To recall, the homegrown carmaker recently introduced a new W2 entry-level variant for the standard and TurboSport models with a more competitive price tag. However, this latest price revision diminishes the benefits which the new trim provided.

Factors responsible for the price revision

This happens to be the third price revision for the Mahindra XUV300 in 2023. It is most likely done to counter the rise in production costs. The price hike will adversely affect the popularity of the compact SUV given there are newer rivals in the market and old models are being offered with discounts and cash benefits.

Here's a quick look at the Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 features projector headlights with LED DRLs, a large blacked-out grille, "Twin Peaks" logos, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Its sporty cabin has an all-black color scheme, an electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine (108.6hp/200Nm), a 1.2-liter T-GDi petrol unit (130hp/250Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (115hp/300Nm).

