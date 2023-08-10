Mahindra XUV300 becomes more affordable with new entry-level W2 variant

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 10, 2023 | 05:11 pm 1 min read

Mahindra XUV300 rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has introduced a new entry-level W2 variant for the XUV300 with a price tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is Rs. 66,000 cheaper than the previous base-spec W4 trim. Additionally, the T-GDI turbo-petrol engine is now available from the W4 variant onwards, increasing its accessibility by a significant Rs. 1.2 lakh. However, the diesel variant line-up remains unchanged.

Sunroof is now available from W4 trim onwards

In addition to these updates, Mahindra has added an electric sunroof to the XUV300's W4 variant, a feature previously available only from the W6 trim onwards. Apart from this update, the W4 trim remains largely unchanged from its previous iteration. The rugged compact SUV is offered with three engine options: a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol (108hp/200Nm), a 1.2-liter T-GDI turbo-petrol (130hp/250Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel (115hp/300Nm).

XUV300 competes in crowded Indian market

In India, the Mahindra XUV300 competes with models such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai VENUE, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Tata Nexon. With the addition of the new W2 trim level in its line-up, the compact SUV now ranges between Rs. 7.99 lakh to Rs. 14.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It offers a variety of options for potential customers to choose from.

