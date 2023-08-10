One-off CHIRON Super Sport Golden Era is a BUGATTI masterpiece

BUGATTI CHIRON Super Sport Golden Era features an active aero rear wing (Photo credit: BUGATTI)

BUGATTI has revealed a one-off CHIRON Super Sport called the "Golden Era" ahead of Monterey Car Week. This masterpiece pays tribute to Bugatti's greatest hits and marks the end of production of the legendary W16 engine. The coupe gets a special paint scheme that took over 400 hours to complete. It features hand-drawn sketches, showcasing iconic BUGATTI models and the company's headquarters in Molsheim.

It is touted as the company's ultimate custom creation

The Golden Era was created by BUGATTI's Sur Mesure division, which handles bespoke customization projects for ultra-wealthy clients. A passionate BUGATTI collector initiated the project to honor the heritage carmaker and its potent W16 engine. Based on a CHIRON Super Sport, the Golden Era boasts a 1,578hp, 8.0-liter, W16, quad-turbocharged engine and special long-tailed carbon-fiber bodywork from the Super Sport 300+.

Old-school hand-drawn artistry meets the brand's electrified future

Hand-drawn sketches were made using design pens and applied directly onto the hypercar's body. The passenger side features images of iconic models like the Type 41 Royale and Type 57 SC Atlantic. The driver's side showcases the company's history since its revival by Romano Artioli in 1987. The Golden Era signifies BUGATTI's transition to an electrified future under its new parent company, Rimac.

