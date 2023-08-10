Kia Sonet (facelift) to get multiple ADAS functions

Auto

Kia Sonet (facelift) to get multiple ADAS functions

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 10, 2023 | 02:32 pm 1 min read

Kia Sonet (facelift) will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is set to introduce Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the upcoming Sonet (facelift). It will be borrowing some features from its elder sibling, the 2023 Seltos. The compact SUV will also be equipped with an upgraded standard safety kit, along with a 360-degree-view camera. These additions are expected to increase the price of the upcoming rough-roader by some margin.

Safety upgrades will help attract more potential buyers

The upcoming Kia Sonet (facelift) will have fewer ADAS features compared to the new Seltos's 17 Level-2 autonomous features. However, with the rising awareness of the benefits of ADAS, the upgraded compact SUV is expected to attract more potential customers who prioritize safety. This move will also push other carmakers to include autonomous driving aids in their offerings as well.

The updated SUV will feature refreshed design elements

In addition to safety features, the Kia Sonet (facelift) will have refreshed design elements, including new color options. The updated compact SUV will flaunt a new LED headlight design, a signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, reworked front and rear bumpers, and Kia Seltos-inspired connected taillamps. Existing feel-good features such as ventilated front seats, wireless charger, Bose audio system, and smart air purifier will be retained.

Share this timeline