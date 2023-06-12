Auto

Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV spotted testing: Check design features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 12, 2023 | 02:28 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Engage will be the brand's costliest car. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Maruti Suzuki's Engage MPV will break cover in India on July 5. It will be built at Toyota's factory in Bidadi, Karnataka. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle has been spotted without any camouflage, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have two-tone wheels and a chrome-finished grille. It will be backed by petrol-hybrid powertrains.

Why does this story matter?

The Maruti Suzuki Engage will be a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and will arrive as the firm's costliest car in India. It will be retailed as part of the brand's NEXA line-up. On our shores, it will take on rivals such as the Kia Carens, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus. The rivalry in the MPV segment will surely be raised.

The car will have a twin-slat grille and LED taillamps

The Maruti Suzuki Engage will sport a lengthy bonnet, a dual-slat chromed grille with a hexagonal mesh pattern, a wide air dam, bumper-mounted horizontal DRLs, and swept-back LED headlamps. It will be flanked by ORVMs, black pillars, flared wheel arches, and two-tone sporty alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna and three-block LED taillights will grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Two powertrain options will be available

Maruti Suzuki Engage will run on a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid powertrain (186hp/187Nm), sourced from the Toyota Innova Hycross. A 2.0-liter, inline-four, TNGA petrol mill with a mild-hybrid setup (174hp/197Nm) and a "Direct Shift" CVT gearbox might also be offered.

ADAS safety features should also be available

Maruti Suzuki Engage should get a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with ventilated and powered front-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a floating-style 10.1-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Multiple airbags, cruise control, a 360-degree-view camera, and an ADAS suite should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Maruti Suzuki Engage: Pricing and availability

In India, Maruti Suzuki will announce the availability and pricing information of the Engage MPV on July 5. The people mover is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

