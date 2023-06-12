Auto

How 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R will differ from current model

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 12, 2023 | 01:30 pm 2 min read

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R will get an OBD-2-compliant engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp will introduce the 2023 version of its Xtreme 160R bike in India on June 14. As for highlights, the vehicle will have a revised design, new features, an improved suspension setup, and an OBD-2-compliant engine with a slight bump in power figures. So, how will the new two-wheeler differ from the outgoing model? Let us have a look.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 iteration of the Hero Xtreme 160R will deliver better looks, facilities, and performance in comparison to its predecessor. If priced competitively, the new version of the naked streetfighter will rack up decent sales in our market. Here, the two-wheeler will take on rivals such as the Suzuki Gixxer, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and Bajaj Pulsar N160.

The new bike will get golden front forks

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R might retain the silhouette of its predecessor, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, high-set handlebars, an all-LED setup for lighting, and alloy wheels. However, the new model will come with golden-colored front forks and a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster with support for turn-by-turn navigation. It will also flaunt a glossy stealth black paint scheme.

A BS6 Stage 2-compliant engine will be available

The current Hero Xtreme 160R runs on a 163cc, air-cooled, two-valve engine (14.9hp/14Nm) linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The 2023 version will sport a BS6 Stage 2 and OBD-2-compliant, four-valve version of the same mill with a bump in power output.

It will offer dual-channel ABS

The upcoming Hero Xtreme 160R will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. As opposed to the single-channel ABS on its predecessor, it will be equipped with dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties on the vehicle will be taken care of by USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R in India will be revealed on June 14. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which begins at Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

