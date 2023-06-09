Auto

Maruti Suzuki Engage to arrive in July: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 09, 2023, 10:51 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Engage will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is all set to unveil its flagship offering, the Engage, on July 5. The upmarket MPV will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and will feature a handful of styling changes. The full-size people-mover will be built at Toyota's facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. It will be the second strong-hybrid vehicle for the automaker on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

As part of Maruti Suzuki's global alliance with Toyota, the Engage will retail in India as a rebadged version of the Innova Hycross.

The homegrown carmaker is aiming to change its image as a small hatchback manufacturer by introducing larger, more premium offerings such as the Grand Vitara and the upcoming MPV.

It will be the most expensive car in Maruti's portfolio.

The car will flaunt LED headlights and a chrome-surrounded grille

The Maruti Suzuki Engage will be underpinned by the modular TNGA-C monocoque architecture. It will feature a clamshell bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back LED headlights with NEXA signature tri-LED DRLs, silvered skid plates, a raked windscreen, flared wheel arches, chromed window lines, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and wrap-around LED taillamps will be available at the rear end.

The MPV will get a spacious cabin with Ottoman seats

Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Engage will get a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard and premium leather upholstery. We expect the MPV to feature powered Ottoman seats in the second row, a panoramic sunroof with integrated mood lighting, automatic climate control, and the 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety would likely be ensured by six airbags and multiple ADAS functions.

It will be backed by two petrol-hybrid powertrain options

Powering the Engage MPV will be a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TNGA petrol engine with a mild-hybrid setup (174hp/197Nm) and a "Direct Shift" CVT gearbox. A 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid powertrain (186hp/187Nm), borrowed from the Toyota Innova Hycross, will also be available.

How much will the Maruti Suzuki Engage cost?

Maruti Suzuki is ready to unveil the Engage MPV as its flagship offering in India on July 5. Once launched, it will be a part of the NEXA line-up. We believe that the upcoming MPV will be priced aggressively, much like the brand's other offerings. We expect the full-size people-mover to be priced at around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.