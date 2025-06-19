1 billion viewers! IPL 2025 sets viewership records
What's the story
The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) set a new record by reaching an unprecedented one billion viewers across television and digital platforms.
The tournament also clocked a staggering aggregate watch-time of over "840 billion minutes."
According to JioStar, the official broadcast and streaming partner for IPL 2025, these numbers were achieved with its platforms Star Sports and JioHotstar.
Here are further details.
Digital dominance
JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar break records
JioHotstar, the digital home of IPL, broke records with a staggering 23.1-plus billion views and a watch-time of 384.6 billion minutes, a 29% year-on-year growth in digital viewing.
This was mainly driven by a rise in the Connected TV (CTV) consumption, indicating the surge of large-screen digital viewing in India along with the existing penetration of linear large-screens.
Television viewership
Final sets new records in T20 history
On linear television, IPL 2025 set a new benchmark for live broadcast viewership.
Notably, Star Sports clocked an impressive 456 billion minutes of watch-time.
The IPL 2025 final, which was won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, registered a whopping 31.7 billion minutes of watch-time across JioStar's platforms (Star Sports and JioHotstar).
As per reports, it is the most-watched match in the history of T20 cricket.
Records
IPL 2025: Unique records
Like every other edition, IPL 2025 saw quite a few unprecedented feats.
As per Cricbuzz, a total of 26,381 runs and 1,294 sixes were scored in the 18th IPL edition.
RCB won the title, their first, after beating Punjab Kings in a high-octane final in Ahmedabad.
RCB made history by becoming the first team to win all their away league matches in an IPL season.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, became the youngest centurion in T20 history.
Season highlights
Sanjog Gupta on viewership growth
Speaking on the incredible viewership growht, Sanjog Gupta, the JioStar CEO, said, "The incredible viewership numbers are reinforcement of our belief in the commitment to serve fans and the potential for growth of even a scaled property like the TATA IPL."
"We had a two-pronged approach this season. We wanted to widen the consideration for the tournament experience."