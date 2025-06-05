What's the story

Like every other edition, the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season saw quite a few unprecedented feats.

As per Cricbuzz, a total of 26,381 runs and 1,294 sixes were scored in the 18th IPL edition.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the title, their first, after beating Punjab Kings in a high-octane final in Ahmedabad.

Here are the unique feats from the season.