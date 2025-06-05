IPL 2025 registers 26,000-plus runs, over 1,250 sixes: Unique records
What's the story
Like every other edition, the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season saw quite a few unprecedented feats.
As per Cricbuzz, a total of 26,381 runs and 1,294 sixes were scored in the 18th IPL edition.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the title, their first, after beating Punjab Kings in a high-octane final in Ahmedabad.
Here are the unique feats from the season.
Stats
Most runs, fours, and sixes in a season
The tally of 26,381 runs scored in 2025 is the most for an IPL season.
As per ESPNcricinfo, as many as 2,245 fours were hit in IPL 2025, also the most in any season. The previous-highest was 2,174 in both IPL 2023 and 2024.
As mentioned, the 2025 edition saw a total of 1,294 sixes, the most in a season.
Kohli
Virat Kohli bags these feats
The 2025 IPL final witnessed Virat Kohli score 43 (35). With that knock, he went past Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 768 fours in the IPL.
Kohli now leads the tally with 771 boundaries.
Earlier in the season, he surpassed David Warner's tally (61) of fifty-plus scores.
Kohli also tallied over 600 runs in his fifth different season. He broke a tie with KL Rahul (4).
Team milestones
RCB conquer away venues
RCB made history by becoming the first team to win all their away league matches in an IPL season.
They also ended a 17-year-long wait for a win at Chepauk. They also registered their maiden IPL win at the Wankhede Stadium after 10 years.
RCB saw nine different players winning player-of-the-match awards this season, just one short of Mumbai Indians's record of 10 in IPL 2017.
Individual milestones
Suryakumar Yadav sets these records
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the season's Most Valuable Player (MVP).
In 16 matches, he scored a whopping 717 runs at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91, including five half-centuries.
Suryakumar became the first player with 700 runs for MI in an IPL season. He also scored the most runs for a non-opener in a T20 tournament.
SKY scored 25+ runs in all 16 innings, the most for a batter in a T20 tournament.
Team performance
CSK finish 10th in standings
On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom for the first time in IPL history. Their previous-worst was finishing seventh in IPL 2020 and ninth in IPL 2022.
The five-time champions also suffered five home losses at Chepauk, their worst-ever return at this venue in a season.
They also lost to Delhi Capitals after 15 years and Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time, all at home.