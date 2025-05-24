IPL 2025, SRH beat RCB: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
In a thrilling Indian Premier League 2025 match, Ishan Kishan's remarkable innings of 94* off just 48 balls helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Match 65 of the IPL 2025 season in Lucknow saw SRH score 231/6 in 20 overs.
In response, RCB managed 189/10 in 19.5 overs.
We look at how the Impact Players fared in this match.
Patidar
Rajat Patidar scores 18 for RCB
At the toss, Jitesh Sharma came on as RCB's skipper. He stated Rajat Patidar will be the Impact Sub.
Patidar, who is RCB's regular captain, came to the crease when his side was 120/2 in the 11th over.
However, he failed to get going and ended up scoring 18 runs from 16 balls. He was run out by Eshan Malinga.
Dubey
Harsh Dubey claims 1/20 from 2 overs
Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey was SRH's Impact Sub. Dubey took the scalp of RCB ace Virat Kohli in his first over.
RCB were 72/0 after 6 overs before Dubey was introduced.
He started well before Phil Salt smashed him for a six. In the final ball of the 7th over, he dismissed Kohli, cramping him for room. Kohli was caught at deep backward point.