May 24, 202512:37 am

What's the story

In a thrilling Indian Premier League 2025 match, Ishan Kishan's remarkable innings of 94* off just 48 balls helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Match 65 of the IPL 2025 season in Lucknow saw SRH score 231/6 in 20 overs.

In response, RCB managed 189/10 in 19.5 overs.

We look at how the Impact Players fared in this match.