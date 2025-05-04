IPL 2025: SRH clash with DC in must-win game
What's the story
The 55th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Delhi Capitals (DC).
The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 5.
The much-awaited clash holds great importance for SRH as they are a defeat away from getting knocked out of the playoff race.
Here is the match preview.
Game details
Pitch conditions and streaming details
The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been unpredictable this season.
It has shown a tendency to favor bowlers at times, making it hard to predict how it will behave in this match.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
Team analysis
SRH's recent performance and playoff aspirations
Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming into this match on the back of a defeat against Gujarat Titans.
Despite Abhishek Sharma's commendable performance, his efforts weren't enough to secure victory for SRH.
The team's bowling attack has been criticized for leaking too many runs.
With just three wins in 10 games, they are currently ninth in the points table.
Team performance
DC's form and the importance of this match
Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, have had a topsy-turvy season. Despite a solid start, they've lost some steam in the last few games.
Faf du Plessis's performance in their last match against KKR was promising.
With an opportunity to secure a place in the playoffs at stake, DC must win this game to bolster their qualification chances.
They have won six of their 10 games so far.
Rivalry
Head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have clashed in a total of 25 IPL games as of now, with DC winning 12.
The Capitals won one encounter through Super Over in IPL 2021.
On the other hand, the Orange Army emerged victorious 13 times.
DC won by seven wickets when the two sides met earlier in the season.
At home, SRH have three wins and as many defeats against the Capitals.
Lineups
Predicted playing XIs
SRH predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami. Impact sub: Travis Head.
DC predicted playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar. Impact sub: Ashutosh Sharma.
Stats
A look at the key performers
KL Rahul has mustered 371 runs at 53 this season, the most for DC.
Kuldeep Yadav has taken 12 wickets at 19.66, and his economy rate is a sensational 6.74.
Abhishek Sharma has scored 314 runs at a strike rate of 21.91. His tally includes a hundred.
Harshal Patel has claimed two four-fers this year as his season tally reads 13 wickets at an economy of 9.50.
