Kuldeep Yadav continues his impressive form in IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Kuldeep Yadav was once again instrumental for Delhi Capitals in Match 29 of the IPL 2025 season against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
The match being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, saw Kuldeep take two wickets for 23 runs from his 4 overs.
Kuldeep was once again economical and amongst the wickets. MI managed 205/5 in 20 overs.
Here's more.
Bowling
A solid spell from Kuldeep
Kuldeep bowled 11 dot balls in his 4-over spell. He conceded three fours with his economy rate being 5.75.
The left-arm spinner Ryan Rickelton in the 8th over. Rickelton tried cutting the bowler but the ball beat him and hit the stumps.
His next wicket was that of Suryakumar Yadav in the 14th over. SKY gave Kuldeep the charge and ended up being caught.
IPL 2025
Kuldeep has been highly consistent this season
Kuldeep now owns 10 wickets in IPL 2025 from 5 matches. He averages a neat 11.20 and his economy rate is a sensational 5.60, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His performances this season read: 2/20 vs LSG, 3/22 vs SRH, 1/30 vs CSK, 2/17 vs RCB and now 2/23 vs MI.
He has bowled 20 overs, conceding 112 runs in total.
Information
Kuldeep races to 97 IPL scalps
The 2/23 versus MI sees Kuldeep get to 97 wickets in the IPL from 89 matches at 25.77. Against Mumbai, he has bagged 9 scalps from 11 matches. Overall, he owns 210 wickets in T20s from 166 matches at 20.86.