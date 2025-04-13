What's the story

Kuldeep Yadav was once again instrumental for Delhi Capitals in Match 29 of the IPL 2025 season against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

The match being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, saw Kuldeep take two wickets for 23 runs from his 4 overs.

Kuldeep was once again economical and amongst the wickets. MI managed 205/5 in 20 overs.

Here's more.