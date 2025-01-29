Kuldeep Yadav returns to cricket post-surgery, joins UP's Ranji squad
What's the story
Star Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been named in Uttar Pradesh's (UP) squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Madhya Pradesh (MP).
The match is set to take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday.
Notably, this will be Yadav's first competitive match since his hernia surgery.
He hasn't played any competitive match since October 2024.
Here's more about the spinner's return.
Career update
Yadav's last competitive match and future prospects
Yadav's last competitive game was the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, playing for India.
Although both UP and MP have been knocked out of the race for knockouts, the upcoming match provides Yadav with a golden opportunity to find his rhythm and check his fitness.
This match holds significance as Kuldeep prepares for the three-match ODI series against England, beginning February 6.
Additionally, this match also comes at a crucial juncture ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy
Recovery journey
Yadav expresses gratitude for post-surgery recovery support
On Monday, Yadav took to social media to thank the National Cricket Academy (NCA) staff for their aid in his recovery.
He shared a message saying, "Recovery takes a team. Grateful to the NCA and its team for all the work behind the scenes!"
This recognition emphasizes the teamwork that goes into his rehabilitation process after surgery.
Participation details
Other Indian cricketers to participate in Ranji Trophy
Alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Indian stars Virat Kohli (Delhi), KL Rahul (Karnataka) and Riyan Parag (Assam) are set to feature in the final league round of the Ranji Trophy.
The UP squad for the upcoming match includes Aryan Juyal (captain), Karan Sharma, Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, and Priyam Garg, among others.
This participation highlights the importance of the tournament as a platform for players to display their skills and fitness levels.
Stats
Yadav's First-Class cricket numbers in brief
In 42 First-Class matches (72 innings), Kuldeep has amassed 161 scalps while averaging 29.14. He boasts an economy rate of 3.61. Notably, he also owns nine four-wicket hauls and eight five-wicket hauls to his name.
Additionally, his best bowling innings reads 6/79, while his best bowling match figures stand at 9/120.
Meanwhile, 56 of his FC wickets have come for India in Test cricket.