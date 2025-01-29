What's the story

Star Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been named in Uttar Pradesh's (UP) squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Madhya Pradesh (MP).

The match is set to take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

Notably, this will be Yadav's first competitive match since his hernia surgery.

He hasn't played any competitive match since October 2024.

Here's more about the spinner's return.