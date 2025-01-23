What's the story

Ankit Chatterjee, a 10th-grade student of the Bangaon High School in North 24 Parganas district, has created history by becoming the youngest player to debut for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.

At just 15, he has broken the record of Team India legend Sourav Ganguly.

Ganguly made his First-Class debut at age 17 during the 1989/90 Ranji Trophy final against Delhi.