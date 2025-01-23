Ranji Trophy: 15-year-old Ankit Chatterjee breaks Sourav Ganguly's record
What's the story
Ankit Chatterjee, a 10th-grade student of the Bangaon High School in North 24 Parganas district, has created history by becoming the youngest player to debut for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.
At just 15, he has broken the record of Team India legend Sourav Ganguly.
Ganguly made his First-Class debut at age 17 during the 1989/90 Ranji Trophy final against Delhi.
Cricketing journey
Chatterjee's journey from age-group cricket to Ranji Trophy
Chatterjee's journey to the Ranji Trophy has been one of dedication and hard work.
He is a regular player for Shyambazar Club in age-group cricket, which is over 75km away from his school.
His impressive performance in this category got him a place in the Playing XI for Bengal in their match against Haryana.
Match highlights
Chatterjee's debut match: A look at the proceedings
In the match against Haryana, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal picked up six wickets, and Haryana was bundled out for 157 runs in their first innings.
Haryana captain Ankit Kumar scored a half-century (57 off 56 balls) before he was dismissed.
After his departure, wickets fell like a pack of cards with Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Kaif picking two each.
Chatterjee opened the innings with Writtick Chatterjee for Bengal in response to Haryana's total.