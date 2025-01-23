India team arrives in Chennai for 2nd T20I against England
What's the story
The Indian cricket team has reached Chennai ahead of its 2nd T20I against England. The game will be played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on January 25.
This comes after India's stunning seven-wicket victory over England in the 1st T20I at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
The win has given Team India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, making the stage exciting for the next match.
Winning streak
India aim to continue dominance in T20I format
Team India is looking to continue its winning streak in the T20I format after a successful start to the series.
The team's coach Gautam Gambhir, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, and players like Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, and Abhishek Sharma were among those spotted arriving in Chennai.
Redemption quest
England seek redemption under new head coach
Under their new white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum, England will be looking to bounce back after the first stumble in Kolkata.
The team will be hoping to display the 'Bazball' approach in the next match.
In the first T20I, despite a brilliant show from skipper Jos Buttler (68 off 44), England was restricted to 132/10 in 20 overs.
Match recap
Recap of 1st T20I: India's bowling prowess and chase
England had a horrible start after they were invited to bat, losing Philip Salt and Ben Duckett.
Although England recovered, Indian spinners ignited their collapse. Buttler's single-handed effort took England to 132/10 in 20 overs.
In response, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson added 41 runs before the latter departed.
Suryakumar Yadav also departed soon after, but Abhishek's assault handed India a comfortable win (12.5 overs).