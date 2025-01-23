What's the story

The Indian cricket team has reached Chennai ahead of its 2nd T20I against England. The game will be played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on January 25.

This comes after India's stunning seven-wicket victory over England in the 1st T20I at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

The win has given Team India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, making the stage exciting for the next match.