India lead the four-T20I series 2-1 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

SA vs IND, 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav elects to bat

By Parth Dhall 08:08 pm Nov 15, 202408:08 pm

What's the story India and South Africa are set to clash in the fourth T20I, with the series tilted 2-1 in India's favor. The team's performance has been hit-or-miss despite centuries from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma. Johannesburg's Wanderers 'Bullring,' a venue where India has tasted success in the past, will host this decider. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to bat first.

XIs

Here are the Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj, and Lutho Sipamla. India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Details

Venue, broadcast details, timing and more

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the 4th T20I on November 15 (8:30pm IST). The track here usually offers a balanced surface. Teams batting first have 13 of 26 T20Is here, with 171 being the average first innings score. One can watch the match live on Sports18. The live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website.

Record

A look at head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, 30 T20Is have been played between the two sides. India have won 17, SA have claimed 12 wins. One match ended as no-result. The Men in Blue have won eight of the 12 T20Is against SA in the Rainbow Nation. The remaining four matches went in SA's favor.

Talking points

Talking points ahead of 4th T20I

Indian skipper Suryakumar will hope to be among the runs. He has faltered in the ongoing series, scoring 21, 4 and 1 respectively. Rinku has also been out of form lately, having scored only 28 runs from three games. Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen is closing in on 1,000 runs for the Proteas. He has amassed 980 runs at 23.90 from 55 matches (50 innings).