Yash Dayal 'patiently waiting' for Team India debut: Details
The BCCI men's selection committee has included Uttar Pradesh's left-arm pacer, Yash Dayal, in the Indian squad. He will be playing in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, which precedes the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The Indian team is gearing up for four T20 internationals in South Africa, starting November 8. Dayal expressed his delight after being selected in the T20I team.
Dayal discusses his journey and aspirations
Dayal, who is currently in Australia with the 15-member India 'A' squad led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, thanked his stars for the opportunity. "To be honest, I traveled with the team, stayed with them, observed everyone, watched the seniors' routines, and tried to emulate them—something I still do," he told Times of India. Though he has been picked twice for the Indian squad without debuting, Dayal hopes to wear the Indian cap soon.
Dayal's journey from Allahabad to Australia
Dayal started his cricketing journey at the Bishop Johnson Cricket Academy in 2006. "I started at the Bishop Johnson Cricket Academy back in 2006. Now, being part of Team India feels like a dream come true," he said. He also thanked the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), his family, and close ones for their unwavering support throughout his career.
Patiently waiting for the opportunity
"I'm patiently waiting for the opportunity, and whenever it comes, I'll give my 200% for my team and country. I'll make the most of it. Let's see how it goes," Dayal said when asked about his aspirations for the India debut. "I strive to reach any goals set before me, and the rest is in god's hands," he further added.