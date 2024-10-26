Summarize Simplifying... In short Vijaykumar Vyshak, India's new T20I recruit, has an impressive cricketing record, having represented top teams like Karnataka and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

He's taken 42 wickets in 30 T20 games and 99 wickets in 25 First Class fixtures.

He's set to play in India's upcoming T20I series against South Africa, starting November 8.

Vyshak has played 38 T20s (Image source: X/@IPL)

Who is Vijaykumar Vyshak, India's latest T20I recruit?

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:22 am Oct 26, 202409:22 am

What's the story Karnataka fast bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak has been picked to play for India in the upcoming four-match T20I series against South Africa. The 27-year-old cricketer will be joining fellow debutants Ramandeep Singh and Yash Dayal under skipper Suryakumar Yadav. The series will begin on November 8. Vyshak has been a consistent performer for his state team in domestic cricket. Here we decode his profile.

Career trajectory

Vyshak's cricketing journey and T20 debut

Vyshak has represented several top teams including the Karnataka side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gulbarg Mystics, Mangalore United, and Mysore Warriors. He made his T20 debut in a match against Services for Karnataka in November 2021. Since then, he has taken 42 wickets in the 30 games he has played in this format of the game. His economy rate reads 8.29.

IPL performance

Vyshak's IPL stint and impressive wicket record

Notably, Vyshak has also played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2023 and 2024 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he picked 13 wickets in 11 games. His economy (10.26), however, is on the higher side. In his First Class cricket career, he has an incredible record of scalping 99 wickets in just 25 fixtures at 24.11. He has also added another 34 dismissals to his tally in List A cricket at 29.38.

Upcoming matches

India's upcoming T20I series against South Africa

Meanwhile, India will take on the Proteas in the first T20I of the series on November 8 at Kingsmead, and another at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on November 10. The third game will be played at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on November 13, and the final match will be played at Wanderers Stadium on November 15.