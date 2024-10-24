Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Pune Test, Indian all-rounder Sundar's historic seven-wicket haul helped India bowl out New Zealand for 259.

Despite strong performances from NZ's Conway and Ravindra, who scored 76 and 65 respectively, Sundar's career-best figures ensured India's dominance.

However, India lost opener Rohit Sharma early in their innings.

Washington Sundar took a historic seven-wicket haul on Day 1 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Pune Test: Sundar disarrays NZ (259); India lose Rohit Sharma

By Parth Dhall 05:03 pm Oct 24, 202405:03 pm

What's the story Day 1 of the 2nd Test saw India bowl out New Zealand for 259 in 79.1 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. It was largely due to an incredible seven-wicket haul from all-rounder Washington Sundar, who made his Test return. Besides, India also suffered a blow in the form of Rohit Sharma by stumps. The hosts will resume their innings from 16/1.

Summary

NZ perish for 259 in final session

Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway showed positive intent against Indian pacers after NZ elected to bat. However, R Ashwin dismissed Latham and Will Young before the 100-run mark. After lunch, Ashwin also removed a well-set Conway (76). Although Rachin Ravindra led NZ's fightback, Sundar sent him back. The rest of NZ batters succumbed to Sundar thereafter. Mitchell Santner scored a crucial 51-ball 33.

Conway

Conway's second Test fifty in India

After smashing a match-winning 91 in the series opener, Conway continued his exploits against India in the 2nd Test. The Kiwi opener smashed a 141-ball 76, a knock laced with 11 fours. NZ, who plunged to 76/2 at one stage, were propelled past 130 by Conway and Ravindra. Conway now has two Test half-centuries in India and 11 overall in the format.

Ravindra

Ravindra races past 900 Test runs with another fifty

Ravindra came to the middle after NZ lost Will Young. He joined forces with Conway and held his end, with NZ closing in on 200. However, Sundar knocked him over in the 60th over. The left-handed batter smashed 65 off 105 balls, a knock studded with 5 fours and a six. Ravindra recorded his second fifty-plus Test score in India.

Sundar

Sundar shines with a historic seven-fer

A staggering seven-wicket haul from all-rounder Sundar helped India bowl out New Zealand. The off-spinner justified his selection with a historic bowling performance. On his Test return, the spin-bowling all-rounder recorded his career-best bowling figures in First-Class cricket (7/59). This was also his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests and a first in FC cricket since August 2022.

Information

Joint third-best Test figures for India against NZ

Sundar now has the joint third-best bowling figures for India against New Zealand in Tests. He shares this record with Ashwin, who took 7/59 against the Kiwis in 2017 in Indore. S Venkatraghavan (8/72 in 1965) and EAS Prasanna (8/76 in 1975) are ahead.

India

Rohit Sharma departs in final session

India batted for 11 overs in the final session after NZ were bowled out. Overcast conditions assisted the Kiwi seamers in the final session, which resulted in Rohit Sharma's early dismissal. The Indian captain was knocked over for a duck by Tim Southee. Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) and Shubman Gill (10*) retuned unbeaten as India were 16/1 at stumps.

Numbers

Other notable numbers from Day 1

As per Cricbuzz, this was the sixth instance of spinners taking all 10 first-inngs wickets on Day 1 of a Test in India. Sundar knocked over five New Zealand batters, the joint-most such dismissals in a Test innings in India. He shares this record with Jasubhai Patel, Bapu Nadkarni, Anil Kumble, and Ravindra Jadeja. Southee has now dismissed Rohit 14 times in international cricket.