ICC World Cup: Latham and Phillips hammer fifties versus Afghanistan

By Rajdeep Saha 06:56 pm Oct 18, 202306:56 pm

NZ were 110/4 at one stage before the duo joined hands and shared a crucial 144-run stand

New Zealand duo Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips scored superb half-centuries in match number 16 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday in Chennai. NZ were 110/4 at one stage before the duo joined hands and shared a crucial 144-run stand. Latham went on to manage 68 whereas Phillips scored 71, helping NZ finish on 288/6 in 50 overs.

Quality knocks as per the circumstances

Phillips joined forces with skipper Latham after the Kiwis were reduced to 110/4 in the 22nd over. While Latham negotiated the Afghan spinners, Phillips found sporadic boundaries. The latter broke free after the 40-over mark. He smashed a quickfire half-century. Latham took his time and built a stand before stepping up after the 40th over. Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed the duo in the 48th over.

Latham averages 54.18 in India

Latham hit three fours and two sixes in his 68-run effort. He has raced to 3,918 runs at 35.29. He hit his 23rd ODI fifty, besides also owning seven tons. He registered his maiden ODI fifty versus the Afghans. As per ESPNcricinfo, Latham has 1,237 runs in Asia at 42.65. In India, the southpaw owns 596 runs at 54.18.

500-plus ODI runs for Phillips

Across 18 ODI innings, Phillips has got to 541 runs at 33.81. He registered his 3rd ODI fifty. Across 10 matches in Asia, Phillips owns 246 runs at 35.14. His tally includes 143 ODI runs in India.

Do you know?

Latham and Phillips's 144-run stand for the fifth wicket is now the second-best for NZ in ICC World Cup history. It's also NZ's seventh-highest stand for any wicket at the World Cup.