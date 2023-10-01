Decoding New Zealand's best XI for ICC Cricket World Cup

By Gaurav Tripathi

NZ have a knack of delivering the goods in ICC events (Source: X/@ICC)

Having finished as runners-up in the last two editions, New Zealand would be raring to taste glory in the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting October 5. Often seen as underdogs, the Kiwis have a knack of delivering the goods in ICC events. Moreover, their squad for the 2023 event is studded with prominent stars. Here we decode their best XI.

Conway to open alongside Young

As Finn Allen could not make it to the final 15, Devon Conway and Will Young will form the opening pair. Both batters have been among massive runs lately. Conway has smashed 449 ODI runs this year at 49.88 with a strike rate of 96.55. Young is the second-highest scorer for NZ in 2023 with 578 runs at 44.46, slamming five fifties.

Injured Williamson at number three

Team skipper Kane Williamson, who is coming off an injury, might miss multiple games. He, however, would like to make his bat talk in the competition. The in-form Daryl Mitchell will be slotted at number four with wicketkeeper and vice-captain Tom Latham at number five. Mark Chapman is likely to be picked ahead of Glenn Phillips in Williamson's unavailability.

Neesham and Santner to be the all-rounders

All-rounders Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner were instrumental to NZ's successful run in the 2019 event. They would be raring to replicate their heroics. The dashing Neesham can cause some serious damage in the end overs. Santner's left-arm spin has always been handy in the sub-continent tracks. In Rachin Ravindra, NZ have a solid like-to-like back-up for Santner.

Here are the bowlers

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi will partner Santner in the middle overs. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson formed the pace troika for NZ in the 2019 event. The Kiwis are all but likely to field the same attack this year with Tim Southee being injured. The joint-highest wicket-taker of the 2015 WC, Boult will lead the bowling attack.

Here is New Zealand's best XI

Here is New Zealand's best XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.